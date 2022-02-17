Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 526,838 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 526,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Robinhood Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,573,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,045,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,409,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,495,000. Finally, KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $103,696,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.49.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,271 shares of company stock worth $7,740,611 over the last 90 days.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

