Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $23,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,846 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 864,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 35.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $16.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

