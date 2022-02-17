Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.06 Million Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Yandex worth $23,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Yandex by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Yandex by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after purchasing an additional 987,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Yandex by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,252,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. Yandex has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

