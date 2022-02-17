Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.27 Million Stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,004 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Seer worth $23,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Seer by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seer by 58.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seer by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 236,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 147,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Seer by 19.6% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 381,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 62,574 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $965.73 million and a PE ratio of -11.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,217 shares of company stock worth $1,045,517. 28.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

