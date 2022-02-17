Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,956,932 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Materials were worth $23,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,714,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,977,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,132,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,119,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMAT opened at 1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.70. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of 1.38 and a 52 week high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 343,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total value of 1,442,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total transaction of 128,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,502. 17.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

