Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 123,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Cameco worth $21,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,355,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,883,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 262,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after buying an additional 1,142,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

