George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.45

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$137.45 and traded as high as C$139.42. George Weston shares last traded at C$138.51, with a volume of 140,834 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on WN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$155.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46. The stock has a market cap of C$20.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$142.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$137.45.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 8.8824928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.10%.

In other George Weston news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total transaction of C$2,946,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,577,283.33. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total value of C$3,359,193.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at C$3,400,034.72. Insiders sold 53,312 shares of company stock worth $7,732,031 over the last quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

