GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on GHRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. lifted their price objective on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GH Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Get GH Research alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in GH Research in the fourth quarter worth $11,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHRS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.77. 779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,910. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27. GH Research has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.