Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Reduced by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 4.1% of Unio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after purchasing an additional 988,974 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,831,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

