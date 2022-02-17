Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Down 10.5%

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s share price traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.21 and last traded at $65.28. 19,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 949,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Get Gitlab alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.16.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 48,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,750,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $4,833,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $4,350,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.