Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 442.35 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.93), with a volume of 13961557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.10 ($5.71).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.44) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 468.13 ($6.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a market cap of £56.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 391.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 363.22.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

