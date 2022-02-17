Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,518,800 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the January 15th total of 2,050,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.9 days.

Shares of GLCNF opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Glencore has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

