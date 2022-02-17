Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Global-e Online updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

