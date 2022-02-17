Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of GIC opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.57. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds bought 2,843,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard Leeds bought 2,068,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Global Industrial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global Industrial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Global Industrial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Global Industrial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.