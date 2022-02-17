Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.450-$9.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.60.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $144.29 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.98. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $212,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

