GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

GFS stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 72,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GFS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.