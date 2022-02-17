GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.
GFS stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 72,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76.
GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000.
GlobalFoundries Company Profile
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
