Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $58,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 8.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 342.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Globant by 13.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,723,000 after purchasing an additional 89,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $269.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.55. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.97 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $191.92 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

