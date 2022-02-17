GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $168.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.58. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $158.30 and a 1 year high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.