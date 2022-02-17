Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG is benefiting from strong revenues at the Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and shipping segments. FLNG Hilli Episeyo continues to maintain 100% of its commercial uptime. As has been the case over the past few quarters, high fleet utilization and favorable shipping rates are expected to have aided the company’s fourth-quarter 2021 performance as well. Results are scheduled to release on Feb 24. Golar LNG’s measures to reduce carbon emissions are also encouraging. Owing to the abovementioned tailwinds, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, escalating vessel operating costs and administrative expenses pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. Moreover, the Golar LNG's weak liquidity position is concerning.”

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

GLNG opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 177.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 283,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.