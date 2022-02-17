Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.80%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 187.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 330,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 164,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

