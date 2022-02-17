Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.
Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.80%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 187.85%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile
Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.