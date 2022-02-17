Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 538.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 101,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.