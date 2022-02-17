Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of So-Young International worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 39.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in So-Young International by 61.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in So-Young International by 39.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SY opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. So-Young International Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

