Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,989 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Selecta Biosciences worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SELB. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

SELB opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $250.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $42,014.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 3,748,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $11,468,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

