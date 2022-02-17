Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Univest Financial worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 107,887.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UVSP shares. StockNews.com raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James increased their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

