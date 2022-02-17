Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 7,913 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,528,000 after buying an additional 39,384 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,323,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,147.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 169,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $194.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.30 and a 200-day moving average of $189.66.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

