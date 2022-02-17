Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 20,556 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Barnes Group worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

B opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.