Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $928,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,131 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292 in the last 90 days.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.