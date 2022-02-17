Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $980,000 Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after buying an additional 1,060,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,900,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after buying an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.