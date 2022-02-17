Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $980,000 Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after buying an additional 1,060,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,900,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after buying an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
