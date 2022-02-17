Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after buying an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after buying an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 684.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after buying an additional 199,651 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,979,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $275.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $263.23 and a one year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Several research firms have commented on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

