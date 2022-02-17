Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 16,776 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,776 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

NYSE:THC opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.67. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $4,126,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

