Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. 344,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $2,914,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

