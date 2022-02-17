Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.69-$1.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.5-$242.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.78 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $79.09. 344,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,215. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,914,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

