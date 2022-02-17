Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.
Shares of LOPE stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. 344,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.53. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96.
LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.25.
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
