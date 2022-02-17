Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. 344,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.53. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $2,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.