Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Announces Earnings Results

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.70. 6,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $966.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 97,112 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.