Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of GLDD stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,239. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $967.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.