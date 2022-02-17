Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GWLIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of GWLIF opened at $31.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

