Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.
GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.
