Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Green Plains Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

GPP opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55. The firm has a market cap of $327.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

