Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.44. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

