GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Upgraded at Roth Capital

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CVE:GPV opened at C$8.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.08.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.28 million. Analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brendan Riley bought 9,687 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,092.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,827.99. Also, Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,148,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,866,179.20.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

