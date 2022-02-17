GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Upgraded at Roth Capital

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
CVE:GPV opened at C$8.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.08.
GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.28 million. Analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
