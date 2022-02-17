Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GRIN traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,744. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Grindrod Shipping by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.