GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $149.74 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

