GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $274,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 435,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $474.80 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $367.00 and a one year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $498.75 and its 200 day moving average is $462.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.