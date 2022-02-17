GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $282,000 in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after purchasing an additional 160,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 147,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $849.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.54. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,736. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.