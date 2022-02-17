GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 125 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 240,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 223,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $221.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.79 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

