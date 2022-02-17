GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 36,636 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,636 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

NYSE:CNR opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.03. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $23.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.44.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.