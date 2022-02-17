GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) vs. Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Financial Contrast

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems 20.37% -0.29% -0.11% Ceridian HCM -8.62% -1.86% -0.53%

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSE Systems and Ceridian HCM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.48 -$10.54 million $0.53 2.47 Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 12.76 -$4.00 million ($0.56) -126.89

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than GSE Systems. Ceridian HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GSE Systems and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceridian HCM 2 4 5 0 2.27

Ceridian HCM has a consensus target price of $101.90, indicating a potential upside of 43.40%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Summary

GSE Systems beats Ceridian HCM on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses on nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

