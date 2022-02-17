Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.90

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$40.90 and last traded at C$39.50, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.00.
GCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.71.
About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
