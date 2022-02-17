Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.64% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE NCA opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.