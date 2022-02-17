Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

